UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Daimler said on Thursday that its supervisory board would seek to have Chairman Manfred Bischoff re-elected for another term at its annual shareholders' meeting on April 6.
Bischoff has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2006 and its chairman since 2007. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds (Recasts, adds investor comment, shares)
SYDNEY, May 8 Shares in Australia's Ten Network Holdings jumped as much as 48 percent on Monday amid a broad surge in media stocks at the first trading session since the federal government proposed scrapping media ownership restrictions.