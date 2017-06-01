(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)
BERLIN, June 1 Daimler will sign a
memorandum of understanding with China's BAIC Motor Corporation
about producing a Mercedes-Benz electric car, German
government documents showed on Thursday.
Daimler's China chief Hubertus Troska and BAIC Group's Xu
Heyi will formally agree to upgrade production facilities in
Beijing to allow German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz to introduce
an electric car in China, the agenda to a signing ceremony in
Berlin showed.
Daimler already has a factory in Beijing together with joint
venture partner Beijing-Benz Automotive where it makes
Mercedes-Benz vehicles powered with conventional combustion
engines.
The agenda to the Germany-China summit also showed that
Volkswagen is due to sign a contract with Anhui
Jianghuai Automobile Co about production, research
and development of electric cars in China.
