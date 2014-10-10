BERLIN Oct 10 Daimler and Beijing Automotive Industry Corp (IPO-BAC.SS) agreed to deepen a strategic partnership that will include further localisation of luxury cars by the German manufacturer.

The partnership expansion is worth about 1 billion euros($1.27 billion), Daimler said on Friday, adding the agreement was signed on the occasion of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit in Berlin.

Daimler said the accord is part of a 4 billion-euro China investment plan to increase auto production at their joint venture by 2015.

($1 = 0.7895 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)