BEIJING Nov 18 Daimler < and its
Chinese partner BAIC Motor will sign a new strategic cooperation
agreement on Tuesday, BAIC Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday.
Daimler will become "one of BAIC's important partners" with
shareholding rights", Xu said at a ceremony to officially open a
new Mercedes-Benz engine plant in Beijing.
"We will never be able to live apart from each other."
In February, Daimler had announced it would buy a 12 percent
stake in BAIC Motor and get two seats on the board.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Samuel Shen;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)