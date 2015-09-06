FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Financial markets have
overreacted to recent economic ructions in China, the chief
executive of German carmaker Daimler said in a
newspaper interview.
Though growth in the Chinese economy and automobile market
is slowing, Daimler still sold 53 percent more Mercedes models
in August than it did in the same month last year and the
company is targeting record sales of 300,000-plus vehicles in
2015, Dieter Zetsche told Bild am Sonntag.
"It's not a crisis; the financial market reaction and all
these gloomy forecasts are overdone," Zetsche said.
He also expects growth in the global car market.
"We had to run all our factories throughout the summer and
even had to bring in 8,000 holiday workers in Germany," Zetsche
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)