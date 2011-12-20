FRANKFURT Dec 20 Daimler is looking for a Chinese investor that could take a 5-10 percent stake in the luxury carmaker, Germany's manager magazin reported in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, citing company sources.

The magazine said Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber had hired an investment bank to arrange a potential deal. China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is considered the front runner, it said.

Daimler declined to comment on the report. CIC was not immediately available for comment.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche in July said he would welcome additional investors from China, but added he did not think the Chinese would try to take control. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Koh Gui Qing)