By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, May 29 Battling to catch up with
German rivals in China, luxury carmaker Daimler is shifting
gears, giving local authorities unprecedented access to new
Mercedes models and even tailoring engines destined for its home
market to Chinese regulations.
For years, Daimler has lagged Audi and BMW
in the world's biggest car market. Last year,
Mercedes-Benz, the company's premier luxury brand, sold 228,000
cars there, compared to nearly 492,000 for Audi and over 362,000
for BMW.
The reasons for this are varied.
For years, Daimler harboured doubts over the sustainability
of growth in China. German labour union resistance to shifting
production out of Daimler's main factory in Sindelfingen also
played a role.
Another key factor has been Daimler's more cautious approach
to sharing technological know-how due to fears of piracy. This
prevented the company from deepening its footprint in China,
where foreign automakers are required to work with local
companies, at a time when its rivals were going all-in.
Now this is changing - in part because the Chinese have
taken steps to crack down on copyright violations, but also
because Daimler executives have realised there is no alternative
to closer cooperation if they are to make up lost ground in a
market that continues to post impressive growth rates.
This year, Daimler is starting production of its newest
C-Class in China as well as Germany, a step-change for a
manufacturer that had previously delayed local Chinese
production of new models by months.
Beijing Benz Automotive Co. (BBAC), the joint venture
company Daimler runs with Chinese partner Beijing Automotive
Group Co., is also constructing a new production line for the
compact GLA model.
TRANSFERRING KNOW-HOW
To get permission to build both cars locally, they need to
undergo a 160,000 kilometre emission durability test and a
regulation test with Chinese authorities. These can take up to a
year.
As part of this process, Mercedes is allowing Chinese
officials to take samples of components and make detailed
measurements of its newest cars.
"To put it bluntly, we are transferring know-how," said Rene
Reif, head of engineering and manufacturing at Beijing Benz.
Today, Mercedes-Benz GLA prototypes are parked at a brand
new research and development centre built for BBAC. And a new
C-Class, code named V205 is propped up on vibrating pillars to
undergo final "bust squeeze and rattle" testing before its
looming launch in China.
Frank Deiss, president and CEO of the joint venture, says
the Chinese-made cars will have the same build quality as a
Mercedes assembled in Bremen or Rastatt.
To tap China's potential more effectively, Daimler recently
moved its Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design Centre from Japan to
Beijing.
Its main research and development activities for Mercedes
remain in Germany, but China's influence is increasing, even on
Daimler's home turf.
The AMG GT for example, a sports coupe being developed in
Affalterbach, Germany, is having its engine size reduced to
avoid China's progressive taxation thresholds.
"The GT was developed in part with the new tax in mind," AMG
Chief Executive Tobias Moers said, explaining that the car will
have an 8 cylinder engine with a capacity of just below four
litres because of the Chinese tax.
KEY BATTLEGROUND
Daimler only started making Mercedes-Benz cars in China in
2006, reaching production capacity of 120,000 vehicles last
year. Audi, which has been making cars there since 1988,
surpassed that level in 2007.
If demand continues to rise, Daimler says the capacity of
its Beijing factory can be ramped up to make 350,000 cars.
Asia remains the key battleground in Daimler's fight to
reclaim the crown of the top-selling maker of luxury cars in the
world. The last time Mercedes held the title was in 2004.
Last year, BMW led the pack with 1.65 million units sold
worldwide. Audi was next at 1.57 million and Daimler in third
place, with 1.47 million Mercedes-Benz branded cars sold.
For all three premium manufacturers, the biggest growth came
from China. Mercedes-Benz saw China sales jump 27 percent last
year, BMW rose 19 percent and Audi 21 percent.
Daimler says Chinese clients want top-of-the range models
and that this is the main way for Mercedes-Benz to increase its
market share in China which stands at around 1.5 percent,
compared to around 5 percent in Europe or more than 15 percent
in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Daimler is counting on China to outgrow Western Europe,
North America, and Japan because the Chinese market still has
fewer than 74 cars per 1,000 inhabitants compared with 562 in
Germany and 742 cars per 1000 inhabitants in the United States.
The pace of Daimler's expansion ambitions has led the
company to train Chinese staff using the German model of
vocational training and send China-based staff to Germany to
acquire specialist skills.
In 2012, about 100 Chinese high potential employees received
training on how to build engines at the Daimler factory in
Untertuerkheim. Daimler is also opening a training centre for
dealership staff.
Wang Lingyu, a general manager for vehicle quality at
Beijing Benz, said that apart from taking part in weekly
conference calls with Daimler's German factories, she makes
regular trips there too.
Concerns that closer cooperation might open the door to
piracy by Chinese manufacturers have been mitigated by better
protections, says Thomas Weber, the Daimler board member in
charge of research and development.
With rip-offs less likely to be tolerated, Daimler is
stepping on the gas in China, even with its most cutting edge
technologies.
"Innovations that are introduced late, are of no use," said
Weber.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Noah Barkin and Janet
McBride)