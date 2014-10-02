FRANKFURT Oct 2 China will remain Daimler's top growth market in the medium-term, Ola Kaellenius, head of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Car sales said on Thursday.

"On the whole, China will remain our most important growth market over the next five years," Kaellenius told Reuters in an interview.

Furthermore, he expects sales of the luxury auto maker in Russia to grow this year, even as rivals like BMW say that deliveries have fallen off sharply in the past months.

Sales in Russia are above levels from a year-earlier, Daimler said, declining to provide a more specific figure.

Overall global Mercedes-Benz passenger cars sales growth was in a double-digit percentage range, Kaellenius said, adding that the company would publish more detailed sales figures at a later point.

Daimler is due to release monthly sales figures for September on October 7. (Reporting by Edward Taylor/; Arno Schuetze; editing by Keith Weir)