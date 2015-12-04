STUTTGART, Germany Dec 4 German carmaker Daimler expects auto demand in China to keep growing next year, helped by lower taxes for smaller-engine cars, its regional leader said.

Vehicle sales in the world's largest auto market slipped into decline earlier this year amid a weakening Chinese economy, but in September posted the first gain in six months after Beijing's move to halve sales tax on smaller cars.

The September sales gain prompted China's main auto association to reiterate an earlier forecast of 3 percent growth for 2015. Motor vehicle sales even jumped 11.8 percent in October, the biggest monthly percentage gain so far this year.

"Since October the trend has changed again," Hubertus Troska, head of Daimler's China operations, told reporters late on Thursday. "The auto market in China will keep growing," he said, declining to give a specific forecast.

Sales of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division in China jumped 39 percent in November, expanding the year-to-date gain to 33 percent or 335,688 vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday. Its full-year goal was to boost deliveries significantly beyond 300,000 autos.

Daimler's China sales have outpaced those of German rivals BMW and Audi this year, powered by demand for sport-utility vehicles from Mercedes-Benz.

New model launches have spurred Mercedes-Benz's global sales to record levels this year, surpassing Audi which eclipsed the Stuttgart-based manufacturer as the world's second-largest premium automaker by sales in 2011 but still behind BMW.

Finance chief Bodo Uebber said in October he expects the Chinese auto market to expand by about 5-6 percent per year over the long term with the chance of higher growth in the luxury segment. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)