FRANKFURT Dec 3 Daimler's sales in
China have risen 15 percent since an overhaul of its local sales
and dealership operations in March, the German carmaker said on
Tuesday.
Sales in China rose 8 percent to 173,254 vehicles in the
first 10 months of 2013.
As part of its overhaul in China the company is expanding
its sales network and plans to open 75 new dealerships by the
end of 2013, 36 of which will be in cities where the brand has
not been represented to date.
In March, Daimler refocused its Chinese operations and
merged its sales activities for imported and locally made
Mercedes-Benz cars into a joint venture company.
Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co. is a 51-49 joint
venture with Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) and earlier this
month Daimler agreed to pay 625 million euros ($847 million) to
take a 12 percent equity stake in BAIC.
Daimler hopes closer co-operation with its state-owned local
partner will help mend relations with its sales network that
were fractured, according to dealership sources, during an
overzealous drive to boost sales that hurt retailers'
profitability.
Separately, Daimler said on Tuesday it had launched an
online sales channel in Germany for its A and B Class and CLA
vehicles.
($1=0.7377 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)