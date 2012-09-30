FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Daimler is calling
in a new sales chief for its important Chinese market as it
seeks to boost revenue and catch up with faster-selling rivals
BMW and Audi .
Long-standing China sales head Klaus Maier will be replaced
in December by Nicholas Speeks, currently chief salesman in
Japan, Daimler said on Sunday, confirming a report in German
trade newspaper Automobilwoche.
Maier will take on new responsibilities within the company,
Daimler said, adding that a successor for Speeks in Japan had
yet to be named.
Daimler said on Sept. 20 that profit at its Mercedes
division would slip this year, citing heightened competition in
China and the crisis in austerity-hit Europe.
BMW, Audi and Mercedes account for about three quarters of
luxury car sales in China, but the effects of a slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy are already making themselves
felt.
