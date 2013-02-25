FRANKFURT Feb 25 German car maker Daimler
does not expect Chinese sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corp to take a 10 percent stake in the
company, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.
"No, I don't expect this to happen. There is a lot of
speculation about us looking for another anchor shareholder in
addition to Kuwait, but that's not true," Bodo Uebber told
Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.
In January, shares in Daimler rose following a Chinese media
report that CIC, the country's investment vehicle, was
interested in buying a stake of between 4 and 10 percent stake
in Daimler.
Kuwait holds a 7.6 percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)