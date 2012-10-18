* Daimler calls figure "pure speculation"
* Company says Fit for Leadership is not job-cut programme
* Shares up 2.1 pct, outpace 1 pct gain in sector
(Adds company comment, shares)
FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Daimler AG aims to
boost annual profit by at least 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion)
under its "Fit for Leadership" programme, intended to boost
efficiency and improve the competitiveness of its luxury car
brand Mercedes, a magazine reported.
Citing company sources, Germany's Manager Magazin said the
exact targets of Fit for Leadership were still being calculated
and the quantity of additional profit depended on whether the
programme would include projects already being executed.
"The figure is pure speculation," a spokesman for Daimler
said on Thursday.
Daimler currently forecasts it will keep operating profit
from its ongoing business roughly stable at around 9 billion
euros this year, although the Mercedes business is only expected
to earn less than 5 billion of that. [ I D:nL5E8KK8HM]
The company will have a chance to update investors on its
outlook when it reports third-quarter figures on Oct. 25.
Late in September, two sources familiar with the matter had
told Reuters the financial benefit of the programme would be
significantly more than 1 billion euros.
The programme is being implemented in a deteriorating
environment for car makers and Daimler Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche recently called into doubt the 2013 profit target for
Mercedes, pointing to a tougher environment for vehicle sales.
Manager Mazazin also reported that an internal study
benchmarking Mercedes against rivals BMW and Audi, the
premium brand of Volkswagen, concluded that Mercedes
employed between 8,000 to 10,000 too many workers.
"Fit for Leadership is not a job reduction programme, it is
an efficiency programme with which we want to increase
productivity," the spokesman said.
He also denied that the Mercedes S-Class market launch would
be delayed by three months, as the report also stated.
Shares in Daimler were up 2.1 percent by 39.45 euros by 1028
GMT, outperforming the sector index and the German blue
chip DAX-30.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes)