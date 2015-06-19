FRANKFURT, June 19 Daimler, which is
overhauling its Mercedes-Benz dealership operations, said on
Friday it would sell sales outlets in eastern Germany to China's
Lei Shing Hong Group (LSH), the world's largest Mercedes
dealership.
Daimler has said it plans to sell around a quarter of its
around 160 Mercedes dealerships, which account for about half of
the brand's car sales in Germany.
Lei Shing Hong is expanding in Germany as it seeks to learn
how to operate in a mature market.
In China, demand is cooling after years of growth that
turned the country into the world's biggest car market, and that
is forcing dealers in China to look beyond sales of new cars to
generate revenue.
Germany's car dealership model includes healthy profits from
selling used approved vehicles and revenue from vehicle parts.
LSH's subsidiary Stern Auto GmbH will buy dealerships in the
cities of Leipzig, Dresden, Magdeburg, Schwerin, Rostock,
Valluhn and Upahl, Daimler said, but did not give a purchase
price.
"It is our clear intention to continue the business with
continuity and stability and to be a reliable partner for
customers and employees in the future," said Wolfram Geisler,
managing director at Stern Auto GmbH.
In January, Lei Shing Hong bought the Russ & Janot, a
Mercedes dealership group with outlets in Weimar, Erfurt and
Arnstadt.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)