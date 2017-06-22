FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany's Daimler
could suffer a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars
next month because of a dispute over future projects between
management and unions at a key plant.
The works council at Untertuerkheim, home to Daimler's
global headquarters, will oppose any overtime work from July 1
if management refuses to assign orders for development and
production of an electric powertrain to the plant, works council
chief Wolfgang Nieke said on Thursday.
The factory at Untertuerkheim near Stuttgart employs over
19,000 staff who build engines, transmissions and axles for
Mercedes-Benz cars.
But workers fear that the plant may lose orders in future as
Daimler is raising spending on electric cars that need engines
which consist of fewer parts and require fewer workers on the
assembly line.
Factory managers want to continue talks with labour in a
constructive way but realise it will not be easy to resolve the
row, plant chief Frank Deiss said, calling on workers to be
willing to make concessions as the plant shifts focus to
battery-powered engines.
