FRANKFURT Feb 9 Daimler forecast an ongoing improvement in its annual payout to shareholders in the future as the German automotive group closes in on profitability targets it intends to achieve on a sustainable basis starting in 2013.

"We expect dividends to continue to steadily improve in the coming years," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters during the company's annual news conference. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)