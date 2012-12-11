FRANKFURT Dec 11 Daimler is guiding
the market towards a dividend cut only weeks after its finance
chief said the carmaker still aimed for a stable payout, a
magazine reported.
Monthly manager magazin said that investor relations
managers at Daimler were warning investors and analysts that
2.00 euros ($2.59) per share would be more realistic than the
2.20 euros that Thomson Reuters data shows most are expecting.
"Daimler will again distribute to shareholders an attractive
dividend based on our payout ratio target of around 40 percent
of group net profit," a spokesman for Daimler said.
Following a profit warning late in October, Daimler CFO Bodo
Uebber said he believed the company could "keep the dividend
stable" despite expectations of generating no free cash when
accounting for acquisitions and pension fund top-ups.
The magazine also reported that Mercedes-Benz brand trucks
chief Hubertus Troska would be appointed on Wednesday by the
supervisory board to the group's management board effective in
January, with responsibility for China, where Daimler's sales
are weakening.
Separately, German magazine Capital reported Daimler would
book a one-off gain of over 700 million euros from its sale of a
7.5 percent stake in EADS.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)