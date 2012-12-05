BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
LONDON Dec 5 German carmaker Daimler is offering shares in EADS at a price range of 26.25 euros to the current market price, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.
EAD's French-listed shares closed at 27.23 euros, while its German-listed shares closed at 27.25.
Earlier Daimler said it would sell 61.1 million shares in EADS via an accelerated bookbuild immediately.
At the bottom of the range the sale would raise around 1.6 billion euros ($2.09 billion). ($1 = 0.7652 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alexander Smith)
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.