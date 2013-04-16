FRANKFURT, April 16 Daimler on Tuesday said it would sell a 7.5 percent stake, or 61.1 million shares, in Airbus parent company EADS, using the proceeds to invest in its automotive business.

Daimler said it was selling its entire remaining equity interest in EADS through this placement.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been engaged by Daimler as joint book runners for the offering.

The pricing of the offering is expected to take place on April 17. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)