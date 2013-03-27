BRIEF-AmRest to acquire 51 pct of Restaurant Partner Polska
* Said on Saturday that it signed on March 31 an investment agreement (IA) with Germany-based Delivery Hero GmbH (Delivery Hero) and Restaurant Partner Polska Sp. z o.o. (RPP)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German luxury carmaker Daimler aims to sell the remaining 7.5 percent stake it holds in European aerospace group EADS in the second half of this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The plan internally is to sell the rest of the stake in the second half," the person said.
Earlier Daimler said no decision had yet been made on exactly when the shares will be sold.
Another source close to the issue said "it would be foolish not to take into account the significant rise in the stock price," adding that Daimler for tactical reasons did not want to telegraph to markets the exact timing of the planned share sale.
Daimler sold half of its 15 percent stake in EADS early in December, when it committed itself to a six-month lock-up period. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson , British newspaper The Sunday Times said. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Virgi
* Said on Friday that it plans to change its resolution number 9 from Sept. 2016 regarding the company's share buyback program