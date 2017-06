FRANKFURT, July 25 Daimler believes it can reap about 300 million euros more in currency tailwinds this year, if the dollar stays at current levels, finance chief Bodo Uebber told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.

That is in addition to 300-400 million euros Uebber had forecast in February, should the dollar remain around the level of $1.30.

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said net pricing -- a barometer of its incentive, leasing and rebate levels -- had improved sequentially in the second quarter. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)