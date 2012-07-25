FRANKFURT, July 25 Germany's Daimler
stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this
year, when it posted on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter
results that exceeded already downbeat market expectations.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 13 percent to
2.24 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in the quarter, higher than
the average estimate of 2.16 billion euros from a Reuters poll
of 11 banks and brokerages.
The EBIT margin at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division narrowed
to 8.6 percent during the quarter from 10.7 percent a year
earlier.
Daimler reaffirmed it still expects EBIT from its ongoing
business this year will be in the magnitude of 2011, when it was
9 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
