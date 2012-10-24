FRANKFURT Oct 24 Germany's Daimler
plans to cut 2.0 billion euros ($2.59 billion) in costs at its
Mercedes-Benz Cars division by the end of 2014, the company said
in presentation charts for its third-quarter results published
on its website on Wednesday.
Daimler said it aims to achieve a "significant portion" of
the cost cuts by the end of 2013 already, adding that part of
this would be achieved through a reduction in research and
development as well as capital expenditure.
Earlier Daimler said it no longer expected Mercedes would
reach its 2013 operating margin target of 10 percent "until a
later date," but the division would continue to pursue the goal
with the help of planned cost reductions measures.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Gary Hill)