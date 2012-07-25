FRANKFURT, July 25 German automotive group
Daimler stuck to its industrial free cash flow
guidance for this year, its finance chief told analysts on
Wednesday during a conference call following second-quarter
results.
"The cash flow guidance was to be over and above the
dividend on the one hand, but excluding M&A, growth investments
and the contribution to the pension plan," Bodo Uebber said.
"All of that was roughly 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for
the total year, currently we are at 500-600 million for the half
year, so by excluding that it would be a net of 1.3 billion
(...) So we stick to our guidance," he continued, adding that
the group would retain its payout ratio target for dividends.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)