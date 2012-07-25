FRANKFURT, July 25 German automotive group Daimler stuck to its industrial free cash flow guidance for this year, its finance chief told analysts on Wednesday during a conference call following second-quarter results.

"The cash flow guidance was to be over and above the dividend on the one hand, but excluding M&A, growth investments and the contribution to the pension plan," Bodo Uebber said.

"All of that was roughly 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for the total year, currently we are at 500-600 million for the half year, so by excluding that it would be a net of 1.3 billion (...) So we stick to our guidance," he continued, adding that the group would retain its payout ratio target for dividends.

($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)