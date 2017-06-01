By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, June 1
WASHINGTON, June 1 A federal judge in California
will allow a U.S. investor class action lawsuit against Daimler
AG and several senior executives to proceed over
allegations the company did not disclose excess emissions.
The German automaker faces ongoing investigations by U.S.
and German authorities into excess diesel emissions. Last month,
German prosecutors searched Daimler's offices as part of an
investigation into diesel pollution.
U.S. District Judge S. James Otero in a ruling filed late
Wednesday rejected requests by Daimler to dismiss the lawsuit,
filed in 2016 by municipal pension funds and other investors. He
said he would allow the suit to proceed against Daimler and
senior executives Dieter Zetsche, Bodo Uebber and Thomas Weber.
"We consider these class action suits to lack merit. We will
defend ourselves by all legal means," Daimler spokesman Han Tjan
said on Thursday.
In April, Daimler said investigations by authorities of
diesel emissions and auxiliary emission control devices could
lead to significant penalties and recalls.
Last month, Daimler said it had dropped plans to seek U.S.
approval to sell 2017 Mercedes-Benz U.S. diesel models but had
not decided whether to exit the American passenger diesel
market.
There has been growing scrutiny of diesel vehicles in the
United States since Volkswagen AG admitted in
September 2015 to installing secret software on 580,000 U.S.
vehicles that allowed them to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable emissions while meeting standards when tested by
regulators.
VW was sentenced in April after pleading guilty in the
emissions scandal. In total, VW has agreed to spend up to $25
billion in the United States to address claims from owners,
environmental regulators, states and dealers, and offered to buy
back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.
In January, another U.S. judge ruled Volkswagen and former
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn must defend a similar investor
lawsuit in California over the company's diesel emissions
cheating scandal.
Mercedes-Benz USA said in May diesel vehicles in the United
States in 2016 accounted for less than 1 percent of U.S. sales.
Daimler won approval in late April to sell U.S. diesel
Sprinter commercial vans after months of talks with regulators.
Last month, the U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit
accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally
using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel
vehicles sold since 2014.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)