(Adds details of emissions probe, background on case)
April 21 German automaker Daimler AG
said late Thursday it is conducting an internal investigation of
its certification process for diesel exhaust emissions in the
United States at the request of the Justice Department.
The investigation comes six months after the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said it would review all
light-duty diesel vehicles in the United States after Volkswagen
AG admitted to installing software in diesel
vehicles sold since 2009 that allowed them to emit up to 40
times legally allowable pollution.
"Daimler is cooperating fully with the authorities. Daimler
will consequently investigate possible indications of
irregularities and of course take all necessary actions," the
company said in a statement. "The company's experience with the
U.S. authorities has clearly shown that a conservative
communication supports the constructive dialogue with the
authorities."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in February it
had requested information from Daimler in light of a lawsuit
filed by U.S. Mercedes owners but had not opened an official
investigation.
In early April, owners of U.S. Mercedes diesel cars filed a
new class action saying the vehicles likely contained a "defeat
device" used to cheat emissions testing, an accusation that
Daimler, which owns the carmaker, denied.
On Thursday, Daimler said the lawsuits "are considered to be
without merit and Daimler will defend itself against them with
all available legal means."
U.S. law firm Hagens Berman, which had already filed a
complaint in February, said new tests had shown that Mercedes
BlueTEC cars produced nitrogen oxide emissions in virtually all
road tests that were far higher than in controlled lab tests.
"The fact that Mercedes passed the dynamometer test in all
tests, but failed the real world test, is suggestive that like
VW, Mercedes is implementing a 'defeat device'," it said in its
complaint filed in New Jersey.
BlueTEC is a filter system that uses urea to help rid
exhaust fumes of health-threatening nitric oxides. It is fairly
costly and used mainly in heavier cars like Diamler's large
limousines or sports utility vehicles, which are equipped with
powerful diesel engines.
The complaint previously filed by Hagens Berman was more
limited, alleging that Daimler knowingly programmed its
so-called clean diesel vehicles to emit illegal levels of
nitrogen oxide in low temperatures.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)