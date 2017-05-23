FRANKFURT May 23 German carmaker Daimler
on Tuesday said the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s
office would search Daimler premises as part of a fraud probe
related to the possible manipulation of exhaust-gas
after-treatment in diesel-engine cars.
Daimler declined in a statement to elaborate beyond saying
it was cooperating with authorities.
In April, the Stuttgart-based carmaker warned that U.S.
authorities had investigated diesel emissions pollution and
so-called auxiliary emission control devices, which could lead
to significant penalties and vehicle recalls.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)