By Erica Teichert
Dec 6 A U.S. judge in New Jersey on Tuesday
threw out a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that
automaker Mercedes misled consumers about emissions
standards in "BlueTec Clean Diesel" vehicles.
U.S. District Judge Jose Linares said the plaintiffs did not
have standing to bring the case.
Plaintiffs claimed Mercedes falsely advertised the BlueTec
vehicles as having lower emissions. They said that they later
found that the emissions were higher than U.S. standards
permitted.
The judge said the plaintiffs failed to show they actually
viewed any of Mercedes' advertisements touting the cleaner
technology. He gave them leave to revise their complaint.
Diesel car makers in the U.S. have been under increased
scrutiny since Volkswagen AG admitted in September
2015 that it had rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests. Volkswagen
ultimately agreed to pay $15.3 billion in settlements for owners
as well as state and federal regulators.
In April, the U.S. Department of Justice asked Daimler to
investigate the emissions certification process for its Mercedes
vehicles. The automaker said it would cooperate with U.S.
authorities, but has not admitted to any wrongdoing.
The BlueTec system uses urea to eliminate nitric oxide fumes
from vehicle emissions. It is used mainly in heavier cars like
sports utility vehicles or Daimler's large limousines.
