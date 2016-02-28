FRANKFURT Feb 28 Daimler on Sunday
said the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had
requested information from its luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz to
explain emissions levels in some of its cars.
A spokesman for Daimler said they are fully cooperating with
the request for information, and that Mercedes-Benz cars conform
with all rules and norms.
The EPA declined to comment.
Daimler said the EPA request for information comes in
response to a class-action lawsuit filed by law firm Hagens
Berman on Feb. 18, 2016 in the U.S. District Court for the
District of New Jersey.
The suit accuses Mercedes of deceiving consumers with false
representations of its BlueTEC vehicles, which it marketed as
"the world's cleanest and most advanced diesel."
A Daimler spokesman said the suit is wholly unfounded and
without merit.
The lawsuit alleges the automaker knowingly programmed its
Clean Diesel vehicles to emit illegal, dangerous levels of
nitrogen oxide (NOx) at levels 65 times higher than those
permitted by the EPA when operating in temperatures below 50
degrees Fahrenheit.
Daimler said its cars conform to all relevant rules and
regulations.
Daimler however said that under certain circumstances, a
system to treat exhaust fumes can operate at a level of reduced
effectiveness to prevent condensation from building up in the
exhaust system. The condensation could otherwise lead to
corrosion and damage the overall effectiveness of the engine and
exhaust system.
This is permissible and not illegal, a spokesman said late
on Sunday.
German daily Handelsblatt was first to report the EPA
request for information. In its Monday edition, Handelsblatt
quotes EPA director Christopher Grundler, as saying "We know
about the lawsuit. We have contacted Mercedes and requested the
test results for the U.S. diesel engines."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Richard Balmforth)