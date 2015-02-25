NEW YORK Feb 25 German automaker Daimler AG
plans to offset higher costs for technology to cut
carbon dioxide emissions with material cost savings for at least
the next several years, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said
on Wednesday.
The cost of fuel-efficiency technology is a challenge for
big automakers, particularly as tumbling energy prices encourage
consumers to buy larger, less-efficient models.
Ford Motor Co has warned investors that U.S. consumers
may not pay the full costs of technology to cut greenhouse gas
emissions because gasoline is cheap.
"Already in 2014, we could offset the burdens in variable
cost for all these CO2-related measures with material cost
efficiencies," Uebber told reporters in New York. "I think so it
will be the same in '15 and '16 and '17."
A key source of cost reduction for the maker of
Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles is creating more commonality among
its different car lines, which would allow Daimler to negotiate
higher volume with fewer suppliers.
For example, the new Mercedes E-Class shares components with
the C-Class, Uebber said.
"You have higher volume because you share now components
between the C and E and you are talking with the supplier about
the whole volume," Uebber said. "That of course gives you
leverage and gives you possibilities to decrease your material
cost base."
Daimler's flagship Mercedes-Benz division posted a 14.5
percent sales increase in Europe in January. Uebber said he was
"cautiously optimistic" about rebounding market growth for the
continent but warned that one month's results were "not a
confirmation."
While the overall U.S. market has eclipsed sales from 2008,
Western Europe remains about 15 percent lower than levels from
that year, the company said.
January sales added up to "a nice number in Europe," Uebber
said. "If it goes further in the next five months, I'm happy,
and maybe the low fuel price will support it."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)