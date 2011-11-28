STUTTGART, Germany Nov 28 German luxury
carmaker Daimler expects to increase the operating
profit at its Financial Services business this year to a fresh
record, it said on Monday.
Daimler's Financial Services business helps support the
group's manufacturing operations by stringing together financing
packages for car buyers, such as loans or leasing contracts.
The unit posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of
831 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2010, accounting for about
11.4 percent of the group's operating profit.
($1 = 0.754 Euros)
