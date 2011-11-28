STUTTGART, Germany Nov 28 German luxury carmaker Daimler expects to increase the operating profit at its Financial Services business this year to a fresh record, it said on Monday.

Daimler's Financial Services business helps support the group's manufacturing operations by stringing together financing packages for car buyers, such as loans or leasing contracts.

The unit posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 831 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2010, accounting for about 11.4 percent of the group's operating profit. ($1 = 0.754 Euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann)