BRIEF-Chongqing Dima unit's consortium wins land auctions for 3.9 bln yuan
* Says unit's consortium wins land auctions for 3.9 billion yuan ($564.59 million)
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German carmaker Daimler said it has signed a 9 billion euro ($12.13 billion) credit facility, taking advantage of favourable market conditions to replace an existing, smaller loan.
The facility will run for five years and has two extension options, Daimler said in a statement on Thursday.
The carmaker does not intend to use the credit line. Once it has been signed, Daimler will prematurely end an existing syndicated credit line of around 7 billion euros.
"We decided to renew the existing credit line at this early stage primarily due to the favourable market conditions, and have thus gained a sound liquidity cushion for the longer term," finance chief Bodo Uebber said. ($1 = 0.7418 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Evans)
* Says unit's consortium wins land auctions for 3.9 billion yuan ($564.59 million)
* Michael Specht will become the company's CEO as of 15 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)