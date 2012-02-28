(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG Feb 28 (Reuters Basis Point) - Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co Ltd, a joint venture of Shanghai-listed Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd and German carmaker Daimler AG, is seeking a Rmb2bn ($317.36 million) three- to five-year loan to acquire a truck factory, banking sources said.

Foton Daimler will acquire a factory from Beiqi Foton, which makes the Foton Auman, a truck model which will be one of the joint venture's key products.

Sources said the joint venture began self-arranging the financing as early as the second half of 2011.

"The borrower prefers relationship banks to join the loan and has been talking to them individually," said a source with a major Chinese bank that is a contender for the mandate. "They would like no more than five banks involved."

Price talk was at a margin of below 110% of the PBOC rate, which some bankers deemed low.

"We quoted a margin of above 110% of the PBOC rate, but the borrower felt it unacceptable, so we didn't carry on the negotiation," said another source based in Beijing, who was approached by the company last September.

"It's a state-owned company that has many relationship banks to choose from, so it is really difficult to bargain with them," the second source said. "Also, the two shareholding parents might not be the guarantors on the deal, so we are a little concerned about that as well."

Foton Daimler was officially established on 16 December 2011. A launch ceremony was held on February 18 in Beijing. Beiqi Foton's spokesperson Zhao Jingguang said at the ceremony: "The Auman truck model will only be manufactured in the Second Factory of Foton, which is jointly owned by Foton and Daimler."

The company announced at the ceremony that the production lines will become operational in the third quarter of this year. Beiqi Foton is a subsidiary of BAIC Group, the parent of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co Ltd (BAIC).

Meanwhile, BAIC since last September has been seeking a Rmb4.188bn five-year loan to finance its own brand production line. Agricultural Bank of China is the mandated lead arranger.

Elsewhere, Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd, a joint venture of BAIC, Daimler and Daimler Northeast Asia, has been seeking a Rmb4.8bn eight-year loan led by AgBank and a Rmb5.4bn six-year loan led by Bank of Communications.

All three deals were offering a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.

A source familiar with the deals said BAIC was dealing with some internal problems and that the loans would be signed when the problems were resolved. However, the source declined to disclose any more details.

Beiqi Foton and Daimler were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)