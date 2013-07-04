FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 4 Daimler's
premium car brand Mercedes-Benz has sold its stake in a French
dealership with four showrooms, the carmaker said on Thursday.
Mercedes has been looking to reduce its exposure to
automotive retail, a low profit margin business, to boost
profitability and achieve its target of a 10 percent return on
sales.
"This sale is consistent with Mercedes-Benz France's network
strategy of offering buyouts to committed partners in our
national network," Mercedes-Benz France said.
Mercedes-Benz Lille's four dealerships - in the northern
French cities of Villeneuve d'Ascq, Dunkerque and Valenciennes
- delivered 1,300 new cars and 1,500 used cars last year.
It has 184 employees and reported revenue of 81 million
euros ($105 million) in 2012.
Owning a network of dealerships brings a carmaker direct
access to and dialogue with customers that can help it spot
upcoming trends and identify potential problems quickly.
Critics say franchise dealers are better suited to run
showrooms than carmakers and that manufacturer-owned retail
outlets are often abused to push through volumes that
professional dealers would turn down.
Ronan Chabot Management, which is buying the dealerships in
France, has operated Mercedes showrooms since 1970.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Laurence Frost; editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)