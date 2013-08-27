UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
PARIS Aug 27 France's top administrative court issued a temporary injunction on Tuesday suspending a government ban on sales of some Daimler cars in France in a row over coolant and ordered authorities to resume registrations of the vehicles.
France has held up the sale of thousands of Mercedes Benz cars since June after Germany's Daimler chose not to equip them with a new, more environmentally friendly coolant made by Honeywell International Inc, that Daimler deems unsafe.
France's Council of State said it was suspending the ban while it prepares to study whether to overrule it definitively.
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's Telenor has sold a four-percent stake in Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon for $259 million as part of an ongoing campaign to cut all ownership ties to the firm formerly known as Vimpelcom.