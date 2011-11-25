* Investment to be made in Untertuerkheim plant in 2012
* Comes in addition to 670 mln eur earmarked for 2011
* Move goes toward Mercedes-Benz 2020 growth strategy
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 German automaker Daimler
plans to invest nearly 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in its
main Mercedes-Benz powertrain plant in Stuttgart next year, the
company said on Friday.
The Mercedes Untertuerkheim factory, the largest industrial
site in Stuttgart, builds axles, transmissions, engines and
other powertrain components for use in more than 1.5 million
vehicles annually.
Daimler said the group would invest 980 million euros in the
facility in 2012, in addition to the 670 million euros earmarked
for this year.
"With full order books behind us, we are investing in our
powertrain production to ensure it is fit to face future
competition," said Mercedes production boss Wolfgang Bernhard in
a statement.
"These investments represent an important contribution to
the implementation of our Mercedes-Benz 2020 growth strategy."
Thanks to record high demand this year, about 600 new jobs
were created at the plant in 2011.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)