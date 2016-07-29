FRANKFURT, July 29 Daimler AG will
invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a second plant in
Kecskemét, Hungary, in the coming years, which will make front
and rear-wheel drive cars, the company said on Friday.
"We will establish a state-of-the-art and efficient
production facility, in which different vehicle architectures
will roll off the assembly line flexibly," Markus Schaefer,
board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, said in a
statement.
The investment will create around 2,500 new jobs, Daimler
said. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét currently employs
more than 4,000 people. Over 180,000 Mercedes-Benz compact
vehicles were produced there in 2015.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)