FRANKFURT, July 29 Daimler AG will invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a second plant in Kecskemét, Hungary, in the coming years, which will make front and rear-wheel drive cars, the company said on Friday.

"We will establish a state-of-the-art and efficient production facility, in which different vehicle architectures will roll off the assembly line flexibly," Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, said in a statement.

The investment will create around 2,500 new jobs, Daimler said. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét currently employs more than 4,000 people. Over 180,000 Mercedes-Benz compact vehicles were produced there in 2015.

($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)