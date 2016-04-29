(Corrects euro figure in headline and lead due to different conversion rate applied by Daimler)

BUDAPEST, April 29 Daimler AG will spend 185 billion forints (about 580 million euros), at its Mercedes car plant in Hungary on Friday, including about 80 billion forints for a new bodywork unit which it flagged last month.

Mercedes, which had invested just over a billion euros in its factory in the central town of Kecskemet by the end of 2015, said in a statement on Friday the additional funds would finance technological upgrades and increase production capacity.

The company said it planned to implement the new investment by 2018.

