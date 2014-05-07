BUDAPEST May 7 Daimler AG has
evacuated its Mercedes-Benz plant in Hungary and suspended
production after a bomb threat received on Wednesday, a company
spokesman said.
"In close cooperation with the respective authorities, all
staff have been evacuated as a matter of precaution," said a
Daimler spokesman at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart.
"At present, police experts are on site to conduct
investigations."
Hungarian police said an unnamed person called in a threat
at 1330 CET (1130 GMT) that a bomb would go off at the
800-million-euro plant in the central Hungarian town of
Kecskemet.
The plant employs over 3,000 people and produced more than
100,000 vehicles in 2013 including the Mercedes CLA model.
Police and Daimler could not immediately comment further.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)