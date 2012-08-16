BUDAPEST Aug 16 Germany's Daimler
plans to expand its car plant in Hungary to double annual
production to 300,000 vehicles by 2015, business newspaper Napi
Gazdasag said on Thursday, citing three unnamed sources familiar
with the matter.
Daimler's plant in Kecskemet, a town about 100 kilometres
southeast of Budapest, started commercial production of its B
class cars in March 2012.
Built at a cost of 800 million euros, it has been one of the
biggest foreign investments made in Hungary in recent years.
Hungary's economy, which is heavily reliant on exports, has
slipped into recession in the second quarter and Daimler and
rival Audi's production plants are vital amid
depressed domestic demand.
Daimler said in March that in addition to its B Class
compact it would also start producing a new coupe, one of its
CLA models at the Hungarian plant from 2013.
Napi Gazdasag said trial production of this new four-door
coupe has started at the Kecskemet plant.
The paper said the new capacity expansion would cost several
tens of billions of forints and Daimler had already contacted
the Hungarian government about the project.
Daimler in Hungary could not immediately comment, while the
government was not immediately available for comment either.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)