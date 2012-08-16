BUDAPEST Aug 16 Germany's Daimler plans to expand its car plant in Hungary to double annual production to 300,000 vehicles by 2015, business newspaper Napi Gazdasag said on Thursday, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Daimler's plant in Kecskemet, a town about 100 kilometres southeast of Budapest, started commercial production of its B class cars in March 2012.

Built at a cost of 800 million euros, it has been one of the biggest foreign investments made in Hungary in recent years.

Hungary's economy, which is heavily reliant on exports, has slipped into recession in the second quarter and Daimler and rival Audi's production plants are vital amid depressed domestic demand.

Daimler said in March that in addition to its B Class compact it would also start producing a new coupe, one of its CLA models at the Hungarian plant from 2013.

Napi Gazdasag said trial production of this new four-door coupe has started at the Kecskemet plant.

The paper said the new capacity expansion would cost several tens of billions of forints and Daimler had already contacted the Hungarian government about the project.

Daimler in Hungary could not immediately comment, while the government was not immediately available for comment either. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)