BERLIN, Sept 21 Daimler, a major shareholder in EADS, sees the valuation of a proposed deal between the European aerospace company and British defence company BAE Systems critically, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"The reaction of the capital markets has clearly shown that the economic valuation of the deal is being seen critically - Daimler sees it that way as well," a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Daimler declined to comment.

EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere and the French state.

Daimler controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in EADS, holding a 15 percent direct stake and controlling the votes of a further 7.5 percent belonging to a consortium of private and public sector investors. (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Edward Taylor)