FRANKFURT, April 4 German car maker Daimler is targeting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business at last year's level of 9 billion euros ($12 billion) as vehicle sales and revenue keep rising.

Sales at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division rose 11 percent in March to 131,334 autos, extending first-quarter deliveries by 12 percent to a record 313,902 units.

"Daimler is on the way to its best form," Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said in a speech on Wednesday distributed at the group's annual general meeting in Berlin.

Mercedes, which slipped behind Volkswagen's Audi division last year, is seeking to boost sales to more than 1.6 million vehicles in 2015, Zetsche said, reaffirming previous targets.

Mercedes intends to overtake premium-market leader Bayerische Motoren Werke and Audi on profitability and sales by 2020.

Daimler, also the world's biggest truck maker, increased truck sales by about 20 percent in the first quarter to 107,000 vehicles, with strong demand from North America offsetting declining sales in Europe and Latin America, Zetsche said.

Full-year sales may exceed last year's level, he added, without becoming more specific.

Zetsche stood by goals to sell more than half a million trucks in 2015 as well as more than 400,000 vans and about 42,000 buses that same year. Daimler sold about 5,000 busses in the first quarter, less than in the same period last year, the CEO said. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)