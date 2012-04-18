ORAGADAM, India, April 18 Daimler AG plans to source automobile parts from India for its overseas factories, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Daimler entered India's truck market on Wednesday promising reliable and efficient vehicles in an $850 million bet on a price-sensitive market dominated by local players that other foreign manufacturers have struggled to crack. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)