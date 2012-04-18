US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
ORAGADAM, India, April 18 Daimler AG Chairman Dieter Zetsche said on Wednesday it is possible that the German company could join with the Renault-Nissan alliance for commercial vehicles in India, although there are no current plans to do so.
Daimler and Renault-Nissan build commercial vehicles together in Europe.
Zetsche was in India for the opening of the company's $852 million truck plant, which will make vehicles for the fast-growing Indian market as well as for export to the Middle East and Asia.
($1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe)
