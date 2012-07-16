FRANKFURT, July 16 Daimler will
invest another 600 million euros ($734.6 million) by the end of
2013 in its Rastatt plant in Germany, where it will add a third
shift starting in October to meet demand for its line of compact
Mercedes-Benz premium cars.
The investment will fund a second phase of expansion for
Rastatt, bringing total capital expenditure to 1.2 billion
euros, Daimler said on Monday.
"By 2020 at the latest we want Mercedes-Benz to be the
number one in the premium segment, also in terms of vehicle
sales," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a speech in
Rastatt on the occasion of the production start of the new
A-Class hatchback
"And here our new compacts are among our best weapons in
this product offensive. Over the next ten years the global
market for premium compacts will grow by almost 4 million
vehicles," he continued.
According to a Daimler spokeswoman, that would lead to a
premium compact market of about 10 million vehicles in 2021.
Starting in October a third shift will be added to the plant
in Rastatt and 21 additional shifts are planned, mainly in the
first half of next year. Mercedes production chief Wolfgang
Bernhard said the plant would be running at full tilt even after
the second expansion phase is completed.
"I read recently that 40 percent of the car plants in the EU
are operating at a loss. I can't confirm that figure but I can
confirm that Rastatt definitely is not one of them," Bernhard
said.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
