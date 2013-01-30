FRANKFURT Jan 30 Daimler Trucks is
looking to lay off as many as a tenth of its assembly line
workforce in the United States due to a decline in orders for
commercial vehicles.
In an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper, Trucks chief
Andreas Renschler said that "up to 1,300 jobs in production"
would be lost in the United States, a figure a spokesman later
confirmed.
Daimler hopes to re-employ these workers once demand
recovers and is paying them benefits to keep them tied to the
company. There are roughly 11,000 assembly line staff in Daimler
Truck's U.S. operations.
Renschler also said that some 800 non-production jobs in
Germany would be eliminated, which the spokesman said would be
done via severance packages and other non-compulsory means.
The newspaper's report was released in advance of
publication on Thursday.
Daimler Trucks employs a staff of 27,000 in Germany.