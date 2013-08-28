LONDON Aug 28 German car maker Daimler
has launched syndication of a loan to refinance and
increase its existing 7 billion euro ($9.34 billion) credit
line, which was due to mature in October 2015, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
The financing, which is not intended to be drawn, acts
primarily as a back-up for commercial paper drawings.
The new self-arranged facility is being coordinated by BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, the sources said.
Daimler declined to comment.
Low deal flow has put pressure on loan pricing as banks bid
aggressively on deals to win loan business, encouraging highly
rated European borrowers to refinance early to secure future
liquidity at cheap pricing levels.
A-/A3 rated Daimler's refinancing will pay around 27.5 basis
points (bps) over EURIBOR, sources said, a significant reduction
on the 60 bps it initially paid on its existing deal.
Daimler's existing facility signed in October 2010 via a
group of 34 banks from Europe, America and Asia.