FRANKFURT Oct 23 Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber declined to comment on whether the car and truck maker planned to take a stake in Italian motorbike manufacturer MV Agusta IPO-MVAG.MI but said it had no plans to make large acquisitions.

"We do not plan to make large purchases," Uebber said, adding that he had no comment about whether Daimler was planning to take a minority stake in the Italian company.

Earlier this week, a source told Reuters that Daimler was in advanced talks to take a minority stake in MV Agusta. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)