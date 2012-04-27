FRANKFURT, April 27 German automotive group Daimler extended the contract of Mercedes-Benz Cars production boss Wolfgang Bernhard by a further five years, the company said in a statement on Friday, in a move that was widely expected.

"This management continuity is important for the ongoing consistent implementation of the division's strategy and for the achievement of our corporate goals," said Manfred Bischoff, chairman of Daimler's supervisory board.

Bernhard's new contract runs until Feb. 28, 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)