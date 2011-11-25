FRANKFURT Nov 25 Daimler will axe its floundering Maybach superluxury brand in two years, after years of losses and lifeless sales, replacing the car with more expensive models of its Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship saloon starting 2013.

"We held extensive discussions internally about which way would promise the greatest success in the luxury segment and we came to the conclusion that the sales chances for the Mercedes brand were better than that of Maybach," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"It would not be sensible to develop a successor model for the current Maybach," he added, according to an excerpt of the interview, which will be published in its full length on Saturday.

Originally aiming for volumes of 1,000 cars per year, Daimler has seen Maybach's annual sales slump to around 200 cars, where they held steady in 2010. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)