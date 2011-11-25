FRANKFURT Nov 25 Daimler will
axe its floundering Maybach superluxury brand in two years,
after years of losses and lifeless sales, replacing the car with
more expensive models of its Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship
saloon starting 2013.
"We held extensive discussions internally about which way
would promise the greatest success in the luxury segment and we
came to the conclusion that the sales chances for the Mercedes
brand were better than that of Maybach," Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"It would not be sensible to develop a successor model for
the current Maybach," he added, according to an excerpt of the
interview, which will be published in its full length on
Saturday.
Originally aiming for volumes of 1,000 cars per year,
Daimler has seen Maybach's annual sales slump to around 200
cars, where they held steady in 2010.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)